Selangor boosts ASEAN ties for sustainable urban development

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor is ready to enhance cooperation with ASEAN nations to advance inclusive, sustainable, and connected urban development.

The state is implementing transformative economic and social initiatives under its long-term planning framework.

Norazlina Yusof, deputy director of the Local Authority Section at the Selangor Economic Planning Unit (UPEN), emphasised the state’s commitment to exchanging best practices with regional partners.

She spoke during the special session ‘Thriving Together: Cities Leading the Way in Inclusion and Sustainability’ at the ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Forum (ASUF).

Norazlina stated that Selangor’s policies prioritise leaving no one behind while balancing economic growth with environmental protection.

She said, “Selangor contributes more than 26% to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) and has positioned itself as a smart, global and low-carbon state.”

Key projects driving Selangor’s sustainable agenda include the Selangor Greater Klang Valley (SGKV) metropolitan initiative, the Integrated Development Region in South Selangor (IDRISS), and the Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG).

These aim to boost aerospace, industrial growth, and river ecosystem revitalisation.

The state also launched the Selangor Climate Adaptation Centre (SCAC), Malaysia’s first state-level climate governance hub.

It focuses on low-carbon strategies, waste-to-energy technologies, and green job creation.

Norazlina added, “Selangor stands ready to collaborate with our ASEAN neighbours.

“We are already sharing experiences, and while it may not be perfect, our progress is adaptable.”

Social initiatives like Intizam Selangor Penyayang, the Rumah Selangor affordable housing scheme, and the SMART Selangor electric bus service further support inclusive urban development.

The session also featured insights from Fatma Sahin, Mayor of Gaziantep, Turkiye, and Megumi Fujita from Tokyo Metropolitan Government, discussing disaster resilience and urban governance. – Bernama