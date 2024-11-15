Selangor civil servants to receive two months bonus - MB

SHAH ALAM: Selangor civil servants will receive Special Financial Assistance (BKK) of two months’ salary, to be disbursed in stages.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari made the announcement when tabling the state’s Budget 2025, here, today, to recognise the commitment and contributions of the state’s civil servants towards Selangor’s development.

“I am pleased to announce that this BKK is in addition to the previous BKK on Feb 1 and the recent Aidilfitri.

“This covers the various conditions we have set, with one month to be paid on Dec 31 (first phase of BKK), and another month to be paid on March 25 next year (second phase) in conjunction with Aidilfitri celebration,” he said.

In the meantime, Amirudin said that, for the whole of last year, Selangor achieved several remarkable achievements, among other things, being the first state in Malaysia to record economic activity valued at RM400 billion.

“In addition to that, the value and collection of revenue exceeded the target from year to year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the state’s financial position also increase by RM751 million, to RM4.36 billion.

“All this is the result of the determination, effort and commitment of the entire team, department heads, including officers in all nine districts, including 12 local authorities,” he said.