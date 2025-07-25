Selangor coordinates JER with Rahmah Sale for wider benefits

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has committed to maintaining the Ehsan Rahmah Sales (JER) initiative despite the federal government’s additional RM300 million allocation for the MADANI Rahmah Sales programme.

Infrastructure and Agriculture Exco Datuk Izham Hashim stated that coordination between both programmes will ensure wider accessibility to affordable essentials for Selangor residents.

“We will look at their implementation (MADANI Rahmah Sales) and we will coordinate, we will not reduce our efforts because we know that more people will benefit from either the federal or state government programmes,“ Izham said after attending the Ehsan Brand Frozen Product Launch Ceremony.

The federal initiative, announced by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, aims to expand sales programmes to 20,000 locations nationwide, covering parliamentary and state constituencies as well as Federal Territories zones.

Key improvements include increased sales frequency, diversified essential goods based on local needs, and broader strategic partnerships. - Bernama