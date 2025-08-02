MLBB boosts Malaysia’s esports and youth development, says Adam Adli

MOBILE LEGENDS Bang Bang (MLBB) plays a pivotal role in shaping Malaysia’s esports ecosystem and advancing the national development agenda, says Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

He said the government’s support for MLBB stemmed not only from its popularity, but also from the significant impact it had brought to youth development and the digital economy.

“Governments all over the world, including Malaysia, continue to support MLBB because there’s a significant contribution... to youth development.

“It is more than just a game—it has boosted digital economy growth, increased youth engagement, and serves as a platform for people to enjoy and truly understand the structured ecosystem of esports,” he said in a statement today.

He noted that the Malaysian government had also integrated the game into national school programmes to harness its popularity and develop diverse talents in the industry.

“In Malaysia, for example, we have integrated the game into our national programmes in schools so that we will be able to capitalise on the popularity of the game to make sure our younger generations will be able to further develop their talents through the game.

“We’re not just talking about gaming or as athletes... we’re developing experts in many areas, broadcasting, coaching, even nutritionists,” he said.

Malaysia’s MLBB Esports scene has seen remarkable growth in recent years, as seen by the rise of Selangor Red Giants (SRG).

The team made history by securing Malaysia’s first international MLBB title at the MLBB Mid-Season Cup (MSC) 2024, bagging a third of the life-changing USD 3 million prize pool. - Bernama