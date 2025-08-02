Selangor FC aims for strong start in Charity Shield against JDT

THE curtain raiser for the 2025-2026 Malaysian League against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the Charity Shield is more than just a trophy match for Selangor FC – it is seen as a morale booster to fuel a stronger campaign this season, according to the team’s star player, Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim.

Muhammad Faisal, better known as Mickey, said the prestigious match would be the ideal platform to build momentum and test the team’s readiness before facing a demanding season.

“We’ve been preparing for over two months. All the players are ready to play. I think we’ll go there to get a positive result. It’ll be a balanced match. In football, nothing is impossible. We’ll give our best and leave the rest to Allah – who knows, it might be our fortune, insya-Allah.

“And I believe this is the beginning for Selangor to go all the way this season. We’ll start on the right foot, insya-Allah. Regardless of the outcome, even if it doesn’t go our way, we must continue our fight,” he told reporters after the launch of the publicity roadshow for The Sultan of Selangor’s Cup (TSSC), which is scheduled to take place on Sept 27 at Stadium Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur.

Asked whether the Red Giants were prepared for a packed schedule this season involving both domestic and international competitions, Muhammad Faisal stressed that it was the players’ responsibility to bear that ‘burden’ as part of their job.

He said players could not afford to stay in their comfort zone and must consistently strive to improve their performance and capabilities throughout the season.

“In the past, we had just the Super League domestically. Then last year, we went to the ACL2 (AFC Champions League 2), so we got to feel the difference in terms of rest and long-distance travel. But this year, we’ve added the Shopee Cup, which is very challenging.

“Our first game will be in Buriram. We’ll travel from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok and then take a five-hour bus ride to Buriram. That’s not easy. Not all players enjoy that – long travel, one day of rest, then a game, then returning and immediately having another match,” he said.

He stressed that every player in the Selangor squad, whether in the starting eleven or on the bench, must maintain high readiness levels as the opportunity to play could come at any time, and only those truly prepared could meet the challenge.

Meanwhile, TSSC chairman and team manager Tan Sri Abd Karim said the event was not just an ordinary football match but a symbolic occasion to relive the golden era of Malaysian football in the 1970s, especially the iconic rivalry between Selangor and Singapore, who met 23 times in Malaysia Cup finals, with Selangor winning 12 of those encounters.

The 21st edition of TSSC will kick off with a match between the Selangor Veterans and the Singapore Veterans, followed by the main event between Selangor Selection and Singapore Selection.

The Selangor Selection has lifted the Sultan of Selangor’s Cup 10 times – in 2001, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2024.

The Singapore Selection, meanwhile, has won the title seven times – in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2017 – while both teams were declared joint champions in 2004. - Bernama