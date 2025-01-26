Selangor gov’t to strengthen land management following illegal transfer case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor government has pledged to tighten its land management procedures to close any potential loopholes for manipulation after a case of illegal land ownership transfers was uncovered at the Klang District and Land Office (PTD).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government takes the issue seriously, even though the incident is believed to be an isolated case.

“This offence occurred during the transition from manual land management to the digital e-Tanah system. While it is not a regular occurrence, it highlights vulnerabilities in the system.

“We will focus on improving procedures, including data entry and output processes, to prevent any opportunity for manipulation,” he said after visiting the Green House Project site at Kampung Baru Batu Caves and Taman Batu Caves Community Garden today.

Amirudin also assured that disciplinary actions would be taken against those involved, in line with public service regulations.

The Menteri Besar said a domestic inquiry would be conducted through a disciplinary committee but would allow law enforcement agencies to complete their investigations first.

“If they are proven guilty, we will take further action based on the findings,” he said.

While the incident currently appears confined to Klang PTD, Amirudin did not rule out the possibility of similar cases in other land offices.

“This is not a simple task, and it could not have been carried out by a single individual. It likely involved collusion among several parties, including officers identifying land lists, IT personnel altering data, and others working in concert.These actIions suggest an organised effort rather than the actions of one person,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that police had uncovered a cartel involved in illegal land ownership transfers at Klang PTD. The investigations, which began in September, led to the arrest of 17 individuals linked to the scheme. The group is suspected of illegally transferring ownership of 9.4 hectares of land valued at RM7.1 million.

Meanwhile, the Green House Project, launched today, is part of the 2024 Food Security Strengthening Programme aimed at boosting local food production through innovative agricultural technologies.

Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) director-general Datuk Dr Mohamad Zabawi Abdul Ghani said the project is being implemented at 50 locations nationwide.

It incorporates Microfarm and Greenkit technologies, featuring self-watering systems that enhance crop productivity in limited spaces without requiring electricity, relying instead on gravity-fed irrigation.

“These systems also include rain protection structures and insect-proof nets to safeguard crops from extreme weather and pests.

“This initiative allows farmers to produce fresh, high-quality vegetables while reducing living costs and improving access to safer food sources,” he said.