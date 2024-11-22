Selangor gov’t yet to receive feedback on progress of Faisal Halim’s case

SHAH ALAM: The state government has yet to receive any feedback from the police regarding the progress of the investigation into the case involving Selangor FC player Muhammad Faisal Halim, the Selangor State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said they are still awaiting information for dissemination after an emergency motion to condemn the extreme and violent action against the sportsman was unanimously approved at the previous session.

“As of today, we still do not know the status of his (Faisal Halim’s) case, and the last we were informed was that the Speaker (Lau Weng San) had written to the police notifying them of the motion that was unanimously agreed upon in the last session,” he said.

He was replying to a question from Mohd Shafie Ngah (PN-Sungai Ramal), who inquired about the progress of the case involving the Red Giants’ stalwart.

At the previous session, an emergency motion to condemn acts of extreme violence against athletes was unanimously approved by the Selangor State Legislative Assembly which, among others, called for a comprehensive investigation into the attack and the findings to be disclosed to the public.

On May 5, 26-year-old Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body after being doused with acid by an unknown individual at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara and had to be treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about 10 days.