SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has scheduled a briefing this Monday for parliamentary and state assembly members to explain the issue of the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the decision to hold the special briefing, which would be open to both Government and Opposition lawmakers, was decided during the pre-council meeting with state assembly members yesterday.

“I have also requested the State Assembly Speaker to allow the state government to explain the matter at the upcoming Selangor State Assembly session.

“The state government upholds the principles of responsibility, transparency and accountability, and fully honours the principles and mandate of the people,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

The Second Meeting of the Third Session of the Fifteenth Selangor Legislative Assembly will convene from July 7 to 18.

Last June 30, the Selangor police told a special press conference that there was no element of mischief, sabotage or negligence identified that could cause damage to the gas pipeline and spark the explosion in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, on April 1.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the conclusion was based on the results of the technical investigation conducted after the explosion of the underground gas pipeline.

Following the report, the state government formed a special committee to examine the full investigation and recommend necessary follow-up actions.