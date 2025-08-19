Selangor immigration tightens control on foreign workers after entry ban

KLANG: The Selangor Immigration Department remains committed to controlling the number of foreign workers in the state after the government halted new entries in May.

Director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin confirmed no new foreign worker arrivals have been recorded in Selangor, with enforcement efforts now targeting compliance among existing workers.

“To date, I understand that there are no new admissions; the existing number is already quite large,“ he said during a press conference after Op Mahir in Meru.

Khairrul Aminus stated the department conducts intelligence-based operations and public tip-offs to monitor foreign workers for permit violations and overstaying.

He revealed inspections often uncover workers with valid entry permits but found breaching conditions such as working outside approved sectors.

The department collaborates with agencies like the Labour Department and foreign embassies to verify worker placements and passport authenticity.

Earlier, a raid on an aluminium factory in Meru led to the arrest of 43 foreigners, with 32 found holding punch cards indicating regular employment at the premises.

Offences included work permit violations under Regulation 39B of the Immigration Regulations and lacking valid documents under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act.

Khairrul Aminus highlighted cases of workers possessing blank passports without entry stamps or permits, and those with construction permits working in factories.

“Some used new passports after expiry but had no entry records, requiring embassy verification,“ he added. – Bernama