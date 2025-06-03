KLANG: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) Central Zone II (Selangor) seized van cabins, liquor and shisha tobacco worth over RM7 million in separate operations at North and West Ports here in January.

JKDM Central Zone assistant director-general Dr Ahmad Taufik Sulaiman said an inspection of five containers at North Port on Jan 7 uncovered 10 van cabins, valued at RM880,861, in Completely Built-Up (CBU) form with paintwork intact.

He said the shipment lacked a special Approved Permit (AP) from the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) and did not comply with the ‘Completely Knocked Down’ (CKD) criteria under customs regulations.

“In this case, the goods were declared under the wrong tariff code as CKD to bypass the requirement for a special AP from MITI,” he told a press conference at the North Port Customs Building today.

In a separate case, Ahmad Taufik said an inspection of a warehouse at West Port on Jan 9 led to the discovery of 868 bottles of liquor, totalling 607.60 litres, suspected to be untaxed and valued at RM131,251.

Two days later, authorities seized 39,000 bottles and 48,000 cans of alcoholic beverages worth RM1.6 million from two containers at the West Port. The shipment has been falsely declared as furniture.

“The total value of liquor seized is RM1.7 million. It is important to note that alcoholic beverages imports are subject to an import permit issued by the Customs director-general, as stipulated under Item 67, Part I, Third Schedule of the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023,” he said.

On the shisha tobacco case, Ahmad Taufik said a total of 20,418 kg, valued at RM4.3 million, was discovered in a container at West Port on Jan 9.

He said all 3,403 cartons of shisha tobacco, which lacked an import permit and were falsely declared as school supplies, were believed to have been imported from a Middle Eastern country.

All three cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) and Section 133(1)(a) Customs Act 1967.