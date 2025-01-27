SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Government is likely to carry out an internal probe and audit on all its agencies to find out if there were any other departments involved in the illegal transfer of land titles through the new e-Tanah system.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that this is being done to comprehensively address the issue of illegal land transfer activities in the state.

“We accept the recommendation from the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) and will consider the possibility of conducting an internal audit on all our other agencies and departments to determine whether this issue has also occurred there or not,” he told reporters after delivering his New Year 2025 Message here today.

Amirudin said this in response to the remark by Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf yesterday, recommending all government agencies, especially the Klang District and Land Office (PDT) to run an internal audit and investigation to ascertain if there were other PDTs involved in illegal land transfer cartel in the state.

Ramli reportedly said that if there is evidence or information linking other PDTs to the criminal case, the police are ready to carry out an investigation.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said that the state government will further tighten the standard operating procedures (SOP) related to the e-Tanah system to detect any misconduct, especially the illegal transfer of land titles.

He said that, in this regard, every individual accessing the system will be required to enter a username so that their activities can be recorded.

“From now on, e-Tanah system users will be required to register their username, and their logins will be recorded so that we can track and identify who accessed the system, when, and so on,” he said.

It was reported that the police had uncovered an illegal land transfer operation involving ‘insiders’ at the Klang PDT, leading to the arrest of 17 civil servants since September last year. They are suspected of being involved in a cartel that facilitated the illegal transfer of 9.4 hectares of land worth RM7.1 million.

Selangor Land and Mines Office (PTGS) director Datuk Dr Yusri Zakariah had, on Jan 21, confirmed that seven staff at the Klang PDT were among the 17 individuals arrested in connection with the illegal land transfer activities in the state.

He said that PTGS’ internal investigation found that the crime was believed to have occurred during the process of transitioning from the old system to the new e-Tanah system and that the seven Klang PDT staff involved have been transferred to other departments not related to land matters.