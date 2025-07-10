Selangor may withdraw land approval for unused worship sites

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has the authority to revoke land approvals for non-Muslim houses of worship if the sites remain undeveloped within the stipulated timeframe.

This was confirmed by State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim during the Selangor State Assembly session.

Ng explained that land reclaimed due to inactivity would be reassigned to other applicants in need.

Since 2008, the Special Committee on Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and Taoist Affairs (Limas) has approved 400 land plots for non-Muslim worship centres.

However, failure to construct these facilities within the given period will result in the state reclaiming the land.

The statement came in response to a supplementary question from Lwi Kian Keong (PH-Sungai Pelek), who sought clarification on the state’s policy regarding unused worship land. - Bernama