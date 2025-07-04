Selangor MMEA seizes tanker with 62,000 litres of illegal diesel

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has seized a tanker transporting 62,000 litres of diesel without a valid permit. The vessel was intercepted during a routine patrol near Tanjung Harapan, Port Klang.

Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh, director of Selangor MMEA, confirmed the detention occurred around 1.30 pm yesterday. The tanker was manned by a 43-year-old captain and six Indonesian crew members, all holding valid identification.

Inspections revealed the diesel was being transported without proper documentation. Authorities issued a detention order, and the captain and second engineer were taken to the Marine Police Jetty in Pulau Indah for further questioning.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for unauthorised possession, storage, and transport of controlled goods. The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) oversees such violations.