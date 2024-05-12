Selangor mulls creation of data agency for development planning

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is exploring the establishment of a dedicated department to collect and analyse state-specific data to streamline and improve future development planning.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the proposed department would enable faster and more precise policy formulation, with data tailored to Selangor’s evolving needs.

“Currently, the state relies on data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), but these figures are often macro in nature and do not always reflect Selangor’s specific trends and requirements,” he said.

“In addition to national-level data from DOSM, we also need comprehensive data covering all aspects of Selangor, which should ideally be collected by a dedicated state agency.

“Continuous data collection and studies are essential to ensure we have accurate information when implementing policies or developing blueprints,“ Amirudin told reporters after officiating the Shah Alam Dialogue here today.

The dialogue also featured a keynote address by Universiti Selangor (Unisel) pro-chancellor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim, a former Bank Negara Malaysia governor, who called for the creation of institutions dedicated to consistent and detailed research on key sectoral data in Selangor.

Muhammad’s speech, titled Economic Transformation of Malaysia: Perspectives on Globalisation and Geopolitical Developments in Trade, Employment and Education, stressed the importance of robust state-level statistical infrastructure to support effective planning.

Amirudin echoed this, emphasising the need for a transformation in national and state-level data management.

“Relying solely on national data slows down the policy-making process because it often fails to align with Selangor’s immediate priorities. A state-level agency would provide more accurate and detailed data that reflects local trends,” he said.

He added that while the proposal requires careful evaluation, particularly regarding costs, manpower, and regulations, it is a practical and achievable initiative.