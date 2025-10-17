Selangor offers free flu shots for 12,500 students after Influenza A death

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has allocated one million ringgit to provide free Influenza A vaccinations for 12,500 students across four high-risk districts.

This decision was made during the State Executive Council meeting which also discussed a recent school stabbing incident and a storm in Banting.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced that the free vaccination programme will commence next week under the leadership of State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin.

The initiative follows the death of an eight-year-old student from Sekolah Kebangsaan Meru in Klang, who was suspected to have died from an Influenza A infection.

The entire family of the deceased child has also tested positive for the virus.

Regarding the school stabbing incident, Amirudin acknowledged the trauma experienced by students, particularly those who witnessed the event.

He noted a decline in school attendance since the tragic incident occurred.

The state government will organise meetings with parents, teachers and students to restore confidence and address the psychological impact.

Immediate security measures include stricter student registration procedures, installation of metal detectors and additional closed-circuit television cameras.

A smart notification system involving parents and teachers will also be implemented to enhance school safety.

These discussions will involve school parents, the District Education Office, the State Education Department and relevant authorities including the police.

Amirudin emphasised that such violent incidents must never happen again and that schools must remain safe environments for children.

The stabbing occurred last Tuesday around 9.30 am when a 16-year-old female student was fatally stabbed by a 14-year-old male student on school grounds.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the victim died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck inflicted with a knife. – Bernama