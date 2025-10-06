Selangor police bust woman behind fake passport stamp syndicate targeting foreigners

HULU SELANGOR: A woman has been identified as the mastermind behind an immigration stamp forgery syndicate preying on overstaying foreigners desperate for fake passport stamps.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar revealed the syndicate has operated since early this year using a legitimate Shah Alam shopfront as cover.

“The premises belong to a local woman who is reportedly also the mother-in-law of a footballer,“ he stated during a press conference here today.

Shazeli confirmed the woman is suspected of assisting her foreign husband, with both individuals previously arrested in connection with the case.

He added that all suspects, including four foreign men and one local woman aged 39 to 47, remain in remand custody following their arrest last week.

“Police have sent the seized documents and fake stamps to the Malaysian Immigration Department for further verification,“ Shazeli explained.

Investigators are also examining potential involvement of other parties within the immigration system according to the police chief.

The syndicate’s activities came to light through intelligence from Gombak district police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Division.

Shazeli noted the fake stamps were specifically used to avoid legal consequences for overstaying visa periods.

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating offences.

Authorities conducted two simultaneous raids in Gombak and Shah Alam on October 5, arresting five individuals.

Several documents and equipment believed used for immigration stamp forgery were seized during the operations. – Bernama