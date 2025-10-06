Selangor police probe officers for misconduct in loan shark case

HULU SELANGOR: The Selangor Police have launched an internal disciplinary investigation into two personnel following misconduct allegations during an unlicensed money lending syndicate probe.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the action after preliminary investigations revealed misconduct elements in how the officers handled a complainant.

“We have identified the incident and confirmed that it occurred within Selangor,“ he stated during a press conference here today.

He explained the complainant’s report was filed under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act with the main case investigation progressing smoothly.

“However, the initial investigation confirmed misconduct by the personnel involved,“ Shazeli added.

He revealed disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the officers following his direct instructions.

Shazeli emphasised the force will not compromise on any member violating integrity standards.

“Stern action will be taken if the offences are proven,“ he declared.

Previously, a complainant reported being offered 500 ringgit by a police officer as a bribe to withdraw a report against an unlicensed money lender.

The complainant also alleged unfair treatment during the report filing process.

Regarding Ops Tapis, Shazeli reported 748 arrests during this year’s anti-drug operation across Selangor hotspots.

He confirmed drug seizures exceeding 4.3 million ringgit from various locations including jetties, plantations and FELDA settlements.

“The first phase in May conducted in Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya and Serdang led to 160 arrests,“ he said.

He added that drug seizures valued at 35,551 ringgit were recorded during the initial phase.

“The second phase resulted in 588 arrests and approximately 4.3 million ringgit worth of drug seizures,“ Shazeli continued.

He noted these raids were executed based on tips and information provided by the public.

Shazeli vowed the police would intensify efforts to combat drug abuse throughout the state.

He pledged to apprehend syndicate leaders and dismantle drug dens operating in Selangor. – Bernama