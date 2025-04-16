Selangor raises RM4.74 million for Putra Heights gas fire victims

SHAH ALAM: The state government has raised RM4.74 million through the Selangor Prihatin Fund to help victims of the gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the amount collected as of yesterday reflects the generosity of various parties who were moved by the tragedy and supported the state-led recovery efforts.

“On behalf of the state government, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all who contributed and played a role in the recovery process.

“May the spirit of solidarity, cooperation, and compassion continue to grow, ensuring the well-being of the people and a safer future for all,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The fund was launched on April 4 to support recovery and provide assistance to those affected by the incident. This includes cash aid, house repairs, and temporary accommodation.

On April 1, a gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights caused significant damage and alarm, with flames reaching 30 metres and temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius. The incident affected 219 homes, with many families forced to evacuate.

Amirudin also shared that he chaired a special briefing session yesterday on the incident for Selangor state assembly members and parliamentary backbenchers.

The briefing outlined the immediate and upcoming measures by the state government to address the impact of the incident and prioritise the welfare of affected residents.

He added that the two temporary relief centres – at Putra Heights and Dewan Camelia – were officially closed last Friday after all victims were allowed to return home, provided their houses were confirmed safe.

“Those who still require accommodation have been relocated to state-sponsored rented homes, including units arranged via the Airbnb platform,” he said.

Yesterday, Selangor State Assembly speaker Lau Weng San said the Putra Heights fire and issues related to buffer zone safety are expected to be discussed during the upcoming state assembly sitting in July.