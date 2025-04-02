SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is ready to share experiences with other states in increasing the level of national food security as one of the strategic measures to reduce reliance on imports.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this was following efforts to modernise the agricultural processes, including land use methods involving paddy in the West Coast of Selangor such as Sekinchan that has begun producing results and received Federal Government recognition.

“Although Selangor is the economic pulse of Malaysia, I always emphasise the importance of food security.

“We must always strive to increase agricultural productivity without relying entirely on land area but on the quality of the land sustainably and not for the short term,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had, during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today, said the government planned to apply the agricultural methods implemented in Sekinchan, Selangor in several states.

The Prime Minister also proposed that this be carried out in states like Kedah, Perlis, Kelantan and Terengganu as rice production in these states remained significantly lower than in Sekinchan.