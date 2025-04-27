Selangor studying guidelines to make AED mandatory in public areas

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is studying guidelines and discussing with related parties to make Automated External Defibrillators (AED) mandatory in public areas.

State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the matter needed fine-tuning to ensure the reach and clear education can be delivered to the Selangor people.

“I believe there are those among us who don’t know what an AED is and more worrisome, should they not know how to conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“CPR is an emergency treatment we can do to save lives while AED indirectly adds to the survival rate when done with CPR,” she said in a statement today, adding that the state government has prepared 56 AEDs to be placed in state government buildings, local authorities and subsidiaries since February.

The effort, she stressed, can indirectly serve as emergency first aid to the public in state government premises.

“The heart can stop beating at any time, to anyone, regardless of background, age or health situation.

“In many cases, the chance of survival does not depend on doctors or nurses but us as the public who just happened to be at the location when such an incident occurs to change the scenario,” she added.