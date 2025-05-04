KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor state-level MADANI Aidilfitri Open House 2025, scheduled to be held tomorrow, has been cancelled following a directive from the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

In a statement posted on the Selangor Royal Office’s official Facebook page today, Istana Alam Shah expressed Sultan Sharafuddin’s deep concern and sympathy for the victims affected by the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

“His Royal Highness’ decision has been conveyed to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has expressed his full support for the cancellation,“ the statement read.

The Sultan also decreed that all preparations made for the event - particularly food, be redirected to evacuees at temporary relief centres, safety personnel, firefighters, volunteers, non-governmental organisations, as well as nearby orphanages and schools.

His Royal Highness further recommended that the food be served as festive meals at the relief centres to bring some joy and comfort to both victims and workers during the Aidilfitri celebration.

“The Sultan offers prayers for the well-being of all those involved and hopes the victims remain strong in facing this difficult time,“ the palace added.

Earlier, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari also announced the cancellation of the event in a Facebook post, as a mark of respect for those affected by Tuesday’s incident.