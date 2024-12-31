SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of character assassination aimed at creating negative perceptions of certain individuals.

His Royal Highness said such acts, if left unchecked, could lead to more harmful societal habits and undermine community harmony.

Sultan Sharafuddin said character assassination typically occurred during election seasons but was now being used to destroy trust and bring down specific individuals.

“I would like to advise the people to be discerning and to evaluate carefully before making assumptions or believing slander arising from attempts at character assassination,“ the Sultan said in his New Year 2025 message posted on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today.

In this regard, His Royal Highness suggested that if there were criticisms or dissatisfaction among the people, they should be conveyed as constructive proposals for the benefit of all parties.

In conjunction with the 2025 new year, Sultan Sharafuddin called on all citizens, regardless of religion, race, and political affiliation, to resolve to focus more on efforts to develop the economy and work harder to advance the country in all fields.

His Royal Highness also expressed his wish for there to be no more disputes, especially among leaders, the business community, and civil servants hungry for power and wealth, which were often the cause of vile slander, discord, and the spread of false information, particularly on social media.

“In this new year, I also want the people to resolve together to combat corruption at all levels by enhancing enforcement and, most importantly, prioritising integrity in daily life values.

“Remember, a civilisation can collapse simply due to rampant and uncontrollable corruption,“ he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also reminded the people of the importance of mutual respect, positive thinking, and unity in efforts to make Malaysia a developed nation.

His Royal Highness said that if disputes persisted, efforts to advance the nation would undoubtedly be hindered, forcing the people to endure suffering due to the arrogance and selfishness of certain parties.

“I am confident that if all the people mobilise their efforts and energy, strengthen their self-identity, and resolve to contribute something to the nation’s progress, Malaysia will become a more developed and respected nation in 2025,“ he said.

Through the post, Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also extended New Year 2025 greetings to residents of Selangor and Malaysians in general.

“I hope 2025 will bring greater progress and prosperity to all,“ said His Royal Highness.