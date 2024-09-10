Selangor Sultan orders committee to be set up to rehabilitate GISBH children

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has ordered the setting up of a committee responsible for rehabilitating children rescued from GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

According to a post on Selangor Royal Office Facebook today, the committee is tasked to produce a detailed working paper to identify the best methods for rehabilitating the more than 600 affected children.

Sultan Sharafuddin urged the matter to be addressed without delay as it involves the future of the children concerned.

“This committee will report directly to His Royal Highness and will be responsible for rehabilitating and reintegrating the children into society within the specified timeframe,” read the post.

Earlier, Sultan Sharafuddin granted an audience to the Selangor Islamic Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman, Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, and the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) member, Senator Datuk Salehuddin Saidin, at Istana Bukit Kayangan here.

MAIS was reported to have implemented aqidah (faith) rehabilitation process for 261 rescued GISBH children since Oct 1 using a special module jointly developed with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department and the Association of Selangor Al-Quran Tahfiz Institutions.

According to MAIS, the module is part of the action plan implemented on Sept 23 to assist in the faith and social rehabilitation of the children.