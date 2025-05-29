Selangor Sultan presents letters of appointment to 32 people

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today presented letters of appointment to 32 individuals including Orang Besar Daerah Gombak, Datuk Cheremi Tarman, at Istana Bukit Kayangan here.

The Sultan handed over the appointment letter to Sofian Ahmad from the Selangor Syariah Prosecution Department as the Selangor Syariah chief prosecutor, while Nenney Shuhaidah Shamsuddin received her letter as a Selangor Syariah High Court judge.

Norsalwa Abdullah, Nur Fattah Ahmed, Muhammad Jimmy Muhammad Azlin and Rohaizad Redzuan received their letters of appointment as Selangor Syariah Lower Court judges.

At the ceremony, one individual received a letter of appointment as registrar of the Selangor Syariah High Court, eight as deputy registrars of the same court, and three received their letters of appointment as assistant registrars of the Selangor Syariah Lower Court.

A total of 11 people received their letters of appointment as Wali Raja registrars under Subsection 28(2) of the Islamic Family Law (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003, including Selangor Mufti Datuk Anhar Opir, while two people received letters as senior registrars.