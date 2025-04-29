Selangor targets 70,000 visitors for Youth Day celebration

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is optimistic of attracting 70,000 visitors, particularly youths, to the state-level National Youth Day (HBN) 2025 celebration scheduled for May.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the two-day celebration from May 17, adopting a festival concept at KSL Esplanade Mall in Klang, promised a unique experience.

He said to enliven the HBN festivities, district-level programmes would be held simultaneously across nine districts in Selangor on May 15.

“Carrying the theme ‘Yakin Boleh’ (Believe We Can), the HBN celebration begins at the district level before culminating in a festival-style event on May 17 and 18 at KSL Esplanade Mall, Klang.

“This year’s highlights include 13 main segments for visitors, such as food and beverage, fashion, sports, and career carnivals,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Najwan said Klang was chosen as this year’s host for the Selangor-level HBN celebration.

“The celebration will be officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who will also present the Selangor-level National Premier Youth Award (APBN),” he added.