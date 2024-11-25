Selangor to extend ‘no plastic bag day’ from Friday to Sunday next year

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government plans to enforce a ban on the use of plastic bags from Friday to Sunday at any business premises in the state next year.

State Public Health and Environment Exco Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the state government is examining the sources of power to do so to enforce the initiative in an effort to reduce the use of plastic bags.

“Actually, we have held a workshop to strengthen or tighten the relevant laws in addition to enforcement actions on the matter.

“At this time, it is also important for us to know what sources of authorities can be used under the state government’s jurisdiction so that when this initiative is announced, it can be implemented in line with enforcement actions,” she said at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Mariam Abdul Rashid (PH-Meru) who wanted to know the state government’s plans to continue to intensify the zero plastic and polystyrene campaign in Selangor.

Selangor began implementing the “No Plastic Bag Day” campaign in 2010, with the support of most supermarkets, mini markets and business premises, every Saturday.

Consumers will be charged 20 sen for each plastic bag and the money will be channeled to charities or consumerism and environmental conservation programmes.