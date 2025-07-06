Selangor to implement circular economy framework by 2026

KLANG: Selangor is set to introduce a circular economy framework within the next two years, according to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Pilot initiatives such as the SelKitar programme and an electronic waste recycling scheme are already in motion to encourage sustainable practices among residents.

Amirudin emphasised that the transition involves more than just recycling for profit. “We are building up the system gradually.

The real challenge is establishing a comprehensive, functioning ecosystem,“ he said during the launch of the ‘Plastic-Free Campaign 2025: Series 2’ in Klang.

Urban centres like Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya, and Shah Alam will likely be the first to adopt the circular economy model due to their advanced infrastructure and urban lifestyles.

The approach focuses on waste reduction through reuse, recycling, and repurposing materials to conserve resources and cut emissions.

The Housing and Local Government Ministry has already taken steps by introducing the Solid Waste Circular Economy Action Plan 2025–2035 in August 2024.

The plan outlines five key areas: governance, guidelines, digitalisation, infrastructure, and market development.

Additionally, Selangor is revising bylaws across 12 local councils to strengthen the ‘No Plastic Bag Day’ policy. “

All councils will be briefed before the amendments are presented at the next State Legislative Assembly session,“ Amirudin added. - Bernama