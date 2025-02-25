Selangor to introduce guidelines on tariqa practices this year

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will introduce guidelines on the practice of tariqa (spiritual paths) this year to enable enforcement against practices that contradict Islamic beliefs, according to state Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah.

Speaking in the Selangor State Legislative Assembly today, Mohammad Fahmi explained that the guidelines will align with the directive from Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who called for specific regulations or syllabus regarding the practice of tasawuf (Sufism) and tariqa in the state.

“At the Multaqa Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah: ‘Ilmu Tasawuf Merungkai Masalah Ummah’ last November, His Royal Highness emphasised the need for clear guidelines on tariqa practices,“ he said.

One of the resolutions from the gathering was to draft laws, gazette fatwas and create a special syllabus or guideline to prevent the spread of extremist ideologies and deviant beliefs that could harm Islam’s reputation in Selangor, he added.

Mohammad Fahmi was responding to a question from Mu’izzuddeen Mahyiddin (PN-Hulu Bernam) about the potential need for an enactment on tariqa orders, similar to the one introduced in Negeri Sembilan.

The state government, through the Selangor State Mufti Department, is optimistic that the forthcoming guidelines will be as effective as Negeri Sembilan’s Tariqa Tasawuf Enactment 2005.

When asked by Noor Najhan Mohamad Salleh (PN-Sementa) about the potential existence of deviant tariqa practices and the actions taken against those involved, Mohammad Fahmi said such issues should be referred to the Mufti Department.

He also pointed out that enforcement could not begin until proper guidelines are established and that proving violations related to Islamic beliefs is a complex matter.

“My hope is that these guidelines will help the public distinguish between beneficial and harmful practices, and that enforcement actions can be taken accordingly,” he added.