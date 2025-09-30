Selangor to send talents to China for nuclear energy studies

PORT KLANG: Selangor will send talents to China to study nuclear energy generation as part of the state’s plan to develop environmentally friendly and renewable energy sources.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the initiative will begin with human capital development by sending specialists to Tsinghua University in Beijing.

He stated that the programme is partly funded by the state government.

“It is still at an early stage in considering nuclear power for Selangor, but we want to start with developing talent first.”

“We will send three to four officers from Selangor whom we find suitable.”

“Currently, six Malaysians are already pursuing Master’s degrees in this field at the university,“ he told reporters after the official launch of the Pulau Indah Power Plant by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Amirudin said the initiative will be included in the 2026 State Budget.

The selected talents are expected to depart in March next year.

Earlier, he witnessed the launch of the Pulau Indah Power Plant which began operations on March 1.

This project marks a significant milestone as the first foreign direct investment from South Korea through Korea Electric Power Corporation.

The project cost exceeds 3 billion ringgit.

He said the gas-fired Pulau Indah Power Plant is a clean energy source and part of Selangor’s transition towards green and renewable energy.

“For Pulau Indah Power Plant, it is expected to generate between 1.6 million ringgit and 2 million ringgit in revenue while supplying electricity to industries at more competitive rates.”

“Looking ahead, we also have solar projects, a mini-hydro project in Batang Kali, and Waste-to-Energy.”

“This is a better transition from coal, and we will continue to explore the best energy sources,“ he added. – Bernama