KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Women’s Convention 2025 on June 28 at the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC) will serve as a comprehensive platform to empower women and enhance their role in the state’s social and economic development.

State Women Empowerment and Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari said the programme, organised by the Selangor Women and Family Development Standing Committee, through Wanita Berdaya Selangor (WBS), is targeting more than 1,000 participants representing government agencies, academia, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), industry and women from various walks of life.

“This convention is part of the implementation of the Selangor Women’s Policy 2024-2026 and serves as a crucial platform to showcase policies and best practices in women’s participation in the workforce, community entrepreneurship and digital empowerment,” she said after launching the WBS Volunteers and Khairat Darul Ehsan (KDE) here today.

Themed ‘Meneroka Kekuatan, Mencipta Kejayaan’, the convention will feature three main components, namely Her Career Convention, Hasil Suri Expo and Digital Entrepreneur Pitching.

Anfaal said the Her Career Convention focuses on women’s career development through technical education and vocational training, including in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as well as the care economy, with the participation of 30 companies.

The Hasil Suri Expo will feature participation from 56 WBS Centres across Selangor, showcasing and marketing their respective community products, while the pitching session will involve 41 young female entrepreneurs presenting innovative digital ideas in competition for a special Digital Entrepreneur grant.

Commenting on the state’s target to increase women’s workforce participation to 75 per cent by 2030, up from the current 69.9 per cent, Anfaal said several strategies are being implemented, including collaboration with TalentCorp and the organisation of the Career Comeback programme.

“Among the approaches introduced is the flexible work policy in state government-linked companies such as MBI Corporation. The feedback has been very positive because it helps women who need to care for young children or elderly parents,” she said.

The state is also organising the Care Summit programme in October and expanding the Usahanita Digital initiative, a training and grant programme targeted at female entrepreneurs in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to accelerate the business digitalisation process.

“Through this programme, we help B40 and M40 women entrepreneurs registered with SSM to grow their businesses digitally. Several participants from the first cohort have successfully gained customers from abroad,” she explained.

At the same event, Anfaal also announced the official launch of the KDE initiative, a continuation of the Mesra Selangor programme which provides death benefit (funeral) assistance of up to RM1,000 to the next of kin of the deceased.

She added that more than 2,000 visitors attended the event today, including recipients of a special state grant of RM2,000 who participated in a care-giving course since last year.

Anfaal expressed hope that the Selangor Women’s Convention 2025 will serve as a catalyst for creating a comprehensive ecosystem for women’s empowerment, offering career opportunities, including entrepreneurship, to women who are not yet formally engaged in the workforce.

“Through this platform, women can hone their potential and build strategic networks with various parties,” she said.