Negeri Sembilan initiatives to attract high-growth investments to propel development

KUALA LUMPUR: Negeri Sembilan will continue efforts to attract more investments, particularly in high-growth areas under the Central Region Industrial Cluster Development Initiative.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state obtained in-principle approval from the National Investment Council on Oct 16, 2024, for Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Malacca and Kuala Lumpur to establish a distinct industrial cluster identity within the manufacturing sector.

He said this initiative seeks to drive targeted investments through interstate collaboration and strategic partnerships.

“The initiative focuses on four key industries in the central region – electrical and electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, food technology and aerospace.

“This effort aligns with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, which aims to attract more effective foreign and domestic investments into the region,” he told delegates at a luncheon talk themed “Negeri Sembilan – The Next Smart Frontier” hosted by MBSB Group today.

Aminuddin said Negeri Sembilan recorded RM7.25 billion in approved investments in 2024, a significant increase that is expected to create more than 4,600 job opportunities across the state.

In 2022, the state’s gross domestic product stood at RM50.9 billion, increasing by 1.8% in 2023 to RM51.9 billion, primarily driven by the services sector, which contributed 52.9%, followed by the manufacturing sector at 37.8%.

Other sectors that supported Negeri Sembilan’s economy included agriculture, construction, and mining and quarrying.

Aminuddin said that the main development agenda for Negeri Sembilan is Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0), a long-term, comprehensive growth plan encompassing the districts of Seremban and Port Dickson.

He stated that a continuous public-private partnership approach will drive this development to become a key catalyst for the state’s progress.

“We aspire to develop MVV 2.0 into a world-class metropolis that is competitive, inclusive, and sustainable. In its early phase, the focus will be on developing industrial areas to attract new investments to Negeri Sembilan.

“The state government will lead the entire development to ensure it stays aligned with the initiatives outlined in the MVV 2.0 Comprehensive Development Plan.

“The project centres around four key economic drivers: high-tech manufacturing, wellness and medical tourism, skills-based education and research, and specialised services. Phase one of MVV 2.0 will span 30 years and cover a development area of 27,000 acres,” he said.

The MVV 2.0 development will be carried out in key zones, including a technology park in Nilai (Parcel A), a smart county in Labu (Parcel B), an Integrated industrial hub in Tanah Merah and Bukit Pelanduk, Port Dickson (Parcel C), an integrated maritime hub and waterfront corridor along the Port Dickson coastline (Parcel D), PD Free Zone and AI smart container port in Port Dickson (Parcel E) and the NS Semiconductor Valley in Senawang (Parcel F).

In line with the state government’s priorities, the first phase of this catalytic development will focus on establishing a high-tech industrial park. This initial project will be developed in Parcel A, Nilai, within the Hamilton Estate area near the Seremban R&R along the North-South Expressway.

Construction work for the Hamilton Industrial Park in Parcel A is under way.

The overall development of Parcel A, which also includes Labu, New Labu and Kirby estates, will need to be coordinated with the construction of the new Nilai–Labu–Enstek road, which is now in progress and expected to be completed by July 2026.

Parcel B, a smart county in Labu, is planned as a major new township in the Seremban district. It will feature residential, commercial, and industrial zones, along with education and innovation hubs – forming a connected, resilient ecosystem that aims to boost quality of life and create inclusive economic opportunities.

Parcel C in Port Dickson, an integrated industrial hub, is a key driver of Negeri Sembilan’s economic growth, combining high-tech industries with logistics infrastructure. Its strategic location near Kuala Lumpur International Airport and planned direct road links position it as a prime logistics hub for the region.

Parcel D, the integrated maritime hub and waterfront corridor in coastal Port Dickson, is set to boost shipping, port and logistics activities.

To attract more investment, the state also plans to develop an AI-powered container port in Parcel E in Pasir Panjang, offering a viable alternative to the congested Port Klang. The proposal has received approval from the Ministry of Transport.

Meanwhile, Parcel F in Senawang, branded as NS Semiconductor Valley, is capitalising on rising demand in the semiconductor sector. The area is forming a strong high-tech ecosystem and has already drawn interest from major investors, including Samsung SDI Energy Malaysia.

“Under the MVV 2.0 development covering Seremban and Port Dickson, a total of 12 new industrial zones will be developed across 8,423.28 acres. These include the Hamilton Industrial Park and Vision Business Park in Parcels A and B by Sime Darby Property, as well as MVV City – a mixed-use development in Parcel B by Matrix Concepts Holdings Bhd and the Negeri Sembilan State Corporation,” Aminuddin said.