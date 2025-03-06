Subaru has announced plans to debut a new vehicle at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, sparking speculation about the brand’s future direction. The reveal was made during an information session held at Fuji Speedway in conjunction with the Fuji 24 Hours Race, which is part of the third round of the Super Taikyu Series.

According to Car Watch, during the session, Tetsuro Fujinuki, Subaru’s Executive Managing Director and Chief Technical Officer, confirmed the forthcoming unveiling with a cryptic slide image that hinted at a new model. Although the image appeared heavily edited, it marked the first official visual tease of what may be Subaru’s next performance vehicle. While rumours suggest this could be a new WRX, Fujinuki refrained from confirming any details.

Fujinuki, who took on additional responsibilities for product planning in April, indicated his intention to develop a car that embodies what he described as a “more Subaru-like and interesting” identity. He acknowledged the desire to reveal more concrete details but noted internal pressure to remain deliberately vague ahead of the official debut.

He stated that Subaru aims to create an engaging car by leveraging its current technological capabilities. The upcoming model is expected to arrive relatively soon after its announcement, suggesting it may already be deep into development. Fujinuki added that while the new vehicle would utilise Subaru’s present technologies, future plans also include the development of even more advanced models.