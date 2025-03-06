Subaru has announced plans to debut a new vehicle at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, sparking speculation about the brand’s future direction. The reveal was made during an information session held at Fuji Speedway in conjunction with the Fuji 24 Hours Race, which is part of the third round of the Super Taikyu Series.
According to Car Watch, during the session, Tetsuro Fujinuki, Subaru’s Executive Managing Director and Chief Technical Officer, confirmed the forthcoming unveiling with a cryptic slide image that hinted at a new model. Although the image appeared heavily edited, it marked the first official visual tease of what may be Subaru’s next performance vehicle. While rumours suggest this could be a new WRX, Fujinuki refrained from confirming any details.
Fujinuki, who took on additional responsibilities for product planning in April, indicated his intention to develop a car that embodies what he described as a “more Subaru-like and interesting” identity. He acknowledged the desire to reveal more concrete details but noted internal pressure to remain deliberately vague ahead of the official debut.
He stated that Subaru aims to create an engaging car by leveraging its current technological capabilities. The upcoming model is expected to arrive relatively soon after its announcement, suggesting it may already be deep into development. Fujinuki added that while the new vehicle would utilise Subaru’s present technologies, future plans also include the development of even more advanced models.
One of the session’s significant announcements was Subaru’s ongoing work on a new horizontally opposed engine. However, Fujinuki clarified that this new engine would not be ready in time for the mystery model. As a result, the car slated for the Japan Mobility Show will instead make use of existing mechanical systems.
This approach marks a notable shift in Subaru’s strategy, especially following a joint presentation on 28 May 2024 with Toyota and Mazda titled the “Multi-Pathway Workshop.” While Subaru had previously emphasised electrification, the event underlined a renewed commitment to traditional brand elements such as the boxer engine and symmetrical all-wheel drive. Additionally, Subaru highlighted its new transmission, developed using Toyota Hybrid System (THS) technology – dubbed TH2B. This system will feature in hybrid versions of the new Crosstrek and Forester SUVs and is part of Subaru’s push to enhance hybrid performance under its “S:HEV” branding.
The TH2B system could potentially be paired with Subaru’s FA24 engine – a 2.4-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder horizontally opposed unit – in the new model. Currently coupled with a Lineartronic CVT, the FA24 might see a performance boost through the integration of electric motor assistance. If implemented, this combination would suit both production efficiency and the performance aspirations implied by the teaser image.
Hints from the presentation slides further fuel speculation. The raised bonnet suggests a supercharged or turbocharged engine, while the pronounced rear overhang and large rear wing imply a four-wheel-drive layout with a sporty hatchback profile. The visible grille design appears inconsistent with fully electric vehicles, reinforcing the impression that this is a combustion or hybrid-powered sports model.
While these visual clues point to a performance-focused vehicle, they also raise questions about the complexity of integrating hybrid technology, particularly the spatial demands of batteries and electric components. Nevertheless, there is a growing sense of confidence within Subaru regarding the continued appeal of its mechanical all-wheel drive and boxer engine configuration.
Subaru’s upcoming model, described as “Subaru-like” and “interesting,” will serve as a litmus test for the brand’s future positioning as it navigates a changing automotive landscape. With the Japan Mobility Show scheduled from 30 October to 9 November 2025, enthusiasts and industry watchers alike will be keen to see what shape this new chapter for Subaru will take.