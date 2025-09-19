Selangor youth entrepreneurs gain MATRADE support through SAY partnership

KUALA LUMPUR: The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, witnessed the memorandum of understanding exchange ceremony between Selangor Youth Community (SAY) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

This strategic collaboration aims to empower youth entrepreneurs in Selangor through the Selangor Export Entrepreneurs League (SAY ASPIRE) programme.

MATRADE chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz and SAY chief executive officer Aiman Syafiq Nazri exchanged the MoU document before the royal patron of SAY.

Aiman Syafiq stated that the SAY ASPIRE programme would benefit from various forms of support including guidance, market exposure, and access to MATRADE’s digital library and international trade networks.

“With MATRADE’s support, they can connect entrepreneurs with MATRADE officers overseas, and these officers can then link them with vendors or suppliers who may be interested in their products or goods,“ he said.

He explained that this cooperation would provide more access for entrepreneurs to MATRADE’s facilities and resources.

One main agenda of the MoU ensures that SAY ASPIRE participants become better prepared to penetrate international markets and realise their business potential.

Also present were Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi and MATRADE chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Tengku Amir Shah visited booths at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase 2025, including those of SAY entrepreneurs, where he interacted with participants.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier officiated MIHAS 2025, organised by MATRADE at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

Held under the theme “Pinnacle of Halal Excellence,“ the event features 2,400 booths with exhibitors and buyers from 80 countries, and is expected to attract 45,000 visitors.

MIHAS 2025 is projected to achieve sales of 4.5 billion ringgit. – Bernama