‘Self-declared regime devoid of legal standing’

PETALING JAYA: Sabah Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has rubbished RSNB-GiE, describing it as “pure political rhetoric” with no legal or public backing.

He said while Malaysia respects freedom of speech, the declaration in Melbourne on Sept 13 does not represent the will of Sabahans.

“We respect freedom of speech, but this declaration has no legal standing or electoral legitimacy. Sabahans need to understand that stability, not political experiments, is key to the state’s continued growth,” he told theSun.

Bung said the state and federal governments are focused on real progress, with active talks on implementing MA63.

“We are strengthening revenue-sharing and pushing for greater control over our resources. The engagement approach we are taking ensures each promise is fulfilled progressively and felt by the people.”

He added that Sabahans could expect concrete steps within the next year, including fairer tax revenue distribution, gradual transfer of powers in education and health, and more federal investment in electricity, water supply and rural roads.

“These are not empty promises. They are results of ongoing negotiations between the state and federal governments.”

Bung admitted frustrations driving the RSNB-GiE stemmed from old grievances such as uneven development and lack of jobs, but insisted secession is not the answer.

“More autonomy is the most realistic way forward. Sabah is stronger in Malaysia. We reject the rhetoric of secession that only brings uncertainty,” he said.

Universiti Teknologi Mara Academy of Sciences Malaysia Fellow and Malay Rulers Institution Chair Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan agreed that such claims should not be entertained.

“Giving coverage to such rhetoric only increases the movement’s visibility while it insults a legitimate country formed through the collective will of the people of Sabah, Sarawak and Malaya to unite under Malaysia.

“Clearly, Malaysia is not perfect, but its shortcomings will be addressed and improved by Malaysians themselves, not outsiders with no genuine interest in seeing Malaysia succeed.”

RSNB-GiE president Mosses PA Ampang had alleged that Sabah was denied a proper act of self-determination.

“No referendum, no democratic mandate and no free expression of the people’s will was ever conducted. Instead, the MA63 was imposed under colonial manipulation and failed to meet international law,” he claimed.

Mosses also said the RSNB-GiE is Sabah’s legitimate representative, advocating for independence and sovereignty through peaceful and lawful means.

He added that efforts would continue on international platforms until Sabah achieves independence, after which governance will be handed to a proper state government.