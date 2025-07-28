Selgate specialist hospital rawang to open soon in selangor

SHAH ALAM: The Selgate Specialist Hospital Rawang (SSH Rawang) is nearing completion and will soon begin operations, marking a significant milestone in healthcare services for northern Selangor.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari confirmed the progress, stating that the 224-bed facility is in its final construction phase.

“Alhamdulillah, I am pleased to see the positive progress of this project, which is now in its final phase of construction,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The hospital, developed under the Selgate Group, a subsidiary of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS), will feature various medical specialties and advanced diagnostic facilities.

“The final inspection by the Ministry of Health is scheduled for July 31 and, insya-Allah, the hospital will begin operations soon,“ Amirudin added.

This initiative aligns with Selangor’s vision to improve specialist healthcare accessibility and establish the state as a leading health hub in Malaysia. The hospital’s groundbreaking took place in August 2018. - Bernama