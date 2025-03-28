JERTIH: The Semarak Syawal 2025 special sale, organised by the Terengganu branch of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), is being held at five permanent farmers’ markets (PTK) and farmers’ markets across the state, offering discounts of 10 to 30 per cent on goods, ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration.

State FAMA director Muhammad Fadlee Hassan said the sale, running from March 22 until tomorrow, is being held at five locations: PTK Nyiur Tujuh in Besut; PTK Chukai (Kemaman); PTK Chendering (Kuala Terengganu); Kuala Berang farmers’ market in Hulu Terengganu and Padang Hiliran farmers’ market in Kuala Terengganu.

“FAMA is targeting nearly RM150,000 in sales, benefiting over 5,000 consumers, with estimated total savings of RM45,000.

“This programme aims to ease the community’s burden in preparing for Aidilfitri, while also boosting entrepreneurs’ income through the sale of agricultural and agro-based products,” he told reporters, after launching the Semarak Syawal at PTK Nyiur Tujuh, today.

He added that a special promotion is being offered to visitors, with fresh chicken priced at RM3.60 per kilogramme.

In other developments, Muhammad Fadlee said the sales value at four PTKs across the state reached RM5 million in January and February this year.

“Meanwhile, sales at 10 farmers’ markets in Terengganu recorded a total value of RM3.3 million during the same period,” he said.

He also assured that the supply of essential raw materials, such as chicken and fish, is sufficient for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.