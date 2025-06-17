JOHOR BAHRU: Senai Airport City (SAC) has attracted about 160 investors, with total committed investments nearing RM8 billion.

Chief executive officer of Senai Airport City Sdn Bhd, Gan Seng Keong, said the 1,099-hectare integrated industrial development has already developed 50 per cent of its land, transforming it into a vibrant and diversified industrial ecosystem. Senai Airport City Sdn Bhd is the master developer of the project and a wholly owned subsidiary of MMC Bhd.

SAC is now home to key sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), advanced electrical and electronics (AE&E), electric vehicles (EV), healthcare and life sciences, and regional distribution centres (RDCs). “The remaining 50 per cent of undeveloped land presents tremendous opportunities for future investment. We aim to meet growing investor demand and expand our industrial footprint by leveraging additional land resources within the MMC Group,” he told Bernama.

Gan emphasised SAC’s commitment to ensuring that the 28,000 jobs created through its investments benefit the local community, particularly Johoreans. To support this, SAC actively collaborates with local institutions such as Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and vocational colleges to provide targeted skills training aligned with high-growth industries, including AI, AE&E, and life sciences.

Gan noted that foreign direct investors like Wiwynn employ more than 80 per cent of local staff out of a 1,200-strong workforce, and prioritise local procurement. The company also works closely with UTM and other educational partners to develop talent pipelines.

In addition, selected employees are sent abroad for advanced training and knowledge transfer, ensuring continuous upskilling and the adoption of global best practices in Johor’s workforce.

“Senai Airport City supports these efforts by creating quality jobs, offering competitive salaries, and promoting meaningful career growth. Through upskilling, local hiring, and global knowledge sharing, we aim to ensure long-term, inclusive benefits for Johor’s workforce and the wider community,” he said.