TAMPIN: Two construction workers died when the motorcycle they were riding was involved in an accident at the intersection in Kampung Baru Tampin, here last night.

Tampin district police chief, Supt Amiruddien Sariman said the incident at 9 pm involved a Mitsubishi Xpander car and a Honda C100 motorcycle, which was being driven by a male victim and his colleague, aged 32 and 20.

He said initial investigations found that the driver of the car, a 34-year-old man, was travelling from the Tampin Hospital staff quarters to Tampin Town.

“At the intersection traffic light, the car driver continued his way as the traffic light was green and suddenly a motorcycle ridden by a local man with a Bangladeshi male pillion came from the right and hit the front of the car.

“As a result of the accident, the pillion was confirmed dead at the scene while the motorcyclist died at the Tampin Hospital emergency ward while receiving treatment,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said, however, the car driver only suffered minor injuries to the chest and is receiving treatment at Tampin Hospital.

The bodies of the rider and the motorcycle pillion were taken to the Tampin Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.