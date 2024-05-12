Senator proposes e-wallet mechanism to channel RON95 subsidy

KUALA LUMPUR: A Senator hopes the government will consider using an e-wallet mechanism in the distribution of RON95 subsidies to eligible citizens.

Senator Datuk Lim Pay Hen said the use of e-wallet is more targeted and systematic than identity cards because it will not complicate consumers when dealing at petrol stations.

“E-wallets like Touch n Go are seen as more user-friendly and the government can more easily target those who receive subsidies. For those who are not skilled in using e-wallets such as the elderly, cash disbursement is the most efficient because of the more accurate delivery rate.

“So I request the government to consider this proposal,“ he said during the debate on the Supply Bill 2025 at Dewan Negara today.

On Nov 5, Finance Minister II, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the government was still considering choosing the best mechanism for the disbursement of the subsidy.

In addition, Lim hopes that all government systems and transactions can be done digitally next year in line with the development of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) and IR 5.0 which require more integration of technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“There is no need to look far, at the Parliament level alone, how far are all the systems used by Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat members been successfully digitised because at present, we still rely on printed materials and have not reached a comprehensive level of digitalisation,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Datuk Sivaraj Chandran proposed that the government improve the co-curriculum in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme with practical training, industry exposure, and continuous assessment of students’ abilities, to ensure increased workforce productivity.

At the same session, Senator Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof proposed that the government immediately create a Political Funding Act, to provide allocations to political parties, according to the module practised in Germany.

“The qualification ratio (individuals, political parties) to obtain the allocation will depend on the ratio of support or votes they obtain (in the election), the government can study this method because it is more practical,“ he said.

Dewan Negara will sit again on Monday.