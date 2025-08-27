Senators propose new Pan-Borneo link and healthcare upgrades for Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: Senators have urged the government to prioritise a new Pan-Borneo Highway alignment connecting Tawau to the Kalimantan border alongside significant healthcare infrastructure upgrades for Sabah and Sarawak under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Sabah Senator Datuk Bobbey Suan proposed a strategic route linking Tawau, Kalabakan, Nabawan, Keningau and Tenom to position Sabah as a trade gateway to Indonesia’s Nusantara capital in East Kalimantan.

He emphasised that infrastructure investment in Sabah under the 13th Malaysia Plan is essential for improving public amenities and capturing economic spillovers from Nusantara’s development.

Bobbey also highlighted Sabah’s critical medical specialist shortage with a doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:856 compared to the national average of 1:420 and only two cardiologists serving the entire state.

“This could directly impact the safety of the people,“ he said while proposing a national plan to increase medical personnel and upgrade rural clinics to fully-equipped district hospitals.

Sarawak Senator Roderick Wong Siew Lead called for urgent action on overcrowded health services in rural areas particularly Sarikei where clinics handle up to 800 patients daily despite being designed for half that capacity.

“People want answers. When will construction of the new clinic begin, where will it be built and can it handle up to 1,000 patients daily in the next 10 to 15 years?” he asked during the Dewan Negara debate.

Senator Michael Mujah Lihan stressed that the 13th Malaysia Plan must ensure holistic rural development including roads, internet access, upgraded schools and clinics plus local resource-based economic initiatives.

“13MP is more than a plan. It is a promise to those living deep in Sarawak’s interior. Every Malaysian deserves access to infrastructure, education, healthcare and economic opportunities,“ he stated.

Michael noted that internet access remains challenging in rural Sarawak with only 80.9% coverage and limited 4G and 5G network availability despite ongoing development efforts. – Bernama