Senawang schoolboy died from neck pressure, police confirm

SEREMBAN: A Year Four male pupil found unconscious at a school in Senawang yesterday died due to pressure applied to his neck.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad stated that a post-mortem conducted at the Rembau Hospital Forensic Medical unit today revealed no other injuries on the body of the 10-year-old.

“So far, 27 statements have been recorded and a thorough investigation is ongoing, including identifying the cause of the act prior to the incident and circumstances leading to the victim being found unconscious in the school toilet,“ he said in a statement here on Thursday (October 2).

He confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 507C of the Penal Code in connection with bullying offences.

Alzafny urged the public to allow the police to conduct investigations transparently and to refrain from making baseless speculations that could disrupt the process.

He emphasised this approach considers the sensitivity of cases involving children, who are protected under the Child Act 2001, especially since the investigation also involves witnesses among schoolchildren.

Police received a report about the incident at 1.19 pm yesterday, while the pupil was receiving initial treatment at a nearby private clinic.

The victim was found unconscious in the school’s boys’ restroom and was later confirmed dead.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek was also reported as saying that her ministry is leaving the investigation entirely to the police, stressing that it will be conducted transparently.

She said at this stage, the Education Ministry is focusing on psychosocial processes and emotional support for pupils and teachers at the school. – Bernama