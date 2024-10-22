KUALA LUMPUR: A 74-year-old man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a friend of RM500,000 over the repayment of an investment for a health food business 16 years ago.

Ch’ng Kee Guan, 74, was charged with cheating businessman Chang Seng Kooi, 53, by giving the latter a bank cheque for RM500,000 from an account that had been closed for repayment of an investment at Wisma Zelan, Cheras here on March 2, 2008.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years with whipping and can be fined if convicted.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril allowed Ch’ng, represented by lawyer Manjit Singh, bail of RM10,000 with one surety and fixed Nov 27 for mention.