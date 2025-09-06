Senior citizen dies in Port Dickson car-bus collision

PORT DICKSON: A 69-year-old woman died early this morning after her car collided with a factory bus at Dataran Segar.

Port Dickson police chief Superintendent Maslan Udin said preliminary investigations found the crash occurred at 5.30 am at a traffic light junction.

The bus was travelling from Port Dickson to Seremban when it collided with the victim’s car coming from Dataran Segar towards Lukut.

The victim suffered severe head injuries and died while receiving treatment at Port Dickson Hospital’s emergency zone.

The 41-year-old bus driver escaped unharmed from the collision.

Both vehicles have been seized for inspection by Puspakom to determine the cause of the accident.

Investigators are obtaining closed-circuit television footage from the scene to assist their investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama