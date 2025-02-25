SEPANG: An elderly man was fined RM30,000 by the Sessions Court here today for uploading an offensive post on social media about the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers on his Facebook.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman meted out the fine, in default of six months in jail, on Johari Ismail, 67, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with knowingly using the Facebook application to initiate the transmission of offensive communication with the intention of annoying others with the link seen at the office of the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) at Tower 1, Jalan Impact, Cyberjaya, at 12.59 pm last Feb 9.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the MCMC Act 1889, which is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same law.

The law provides a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment for not more than one year or both and a further RM1,000 fine for each day the offence continues if convicted.

The prosecution was handled by MCMC Deputy Public Prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin while the accused, who has four children, was unrepresented.