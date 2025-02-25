PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of National Unity and the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) (Religious Affairs) will work closely with authorities, to investigate and take action against individuals involved in spreading other religions to Muslims in Kuala Lumpur.

In a joint statement, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said that the Interfaith Harmony Committee (JK HARMONI) strongly condemns such activities as they violate Article 11 of the Federal Constitution.

“Such actions can raise public concerns over security, harmony, and unity among Malaysia’s diverse communities.

“Malaysia is renowned for its cultural and religious diversity, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence,” said Aaron and Mohd Na’im.

Both ministers also stressed that any activity posing a threat to public order and social harmony must be halted immediately. They urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious incidents to the police, to prevent the spread of such activities.

Aaron said that his ministry, through the Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN), would enhance monitoring efforts by Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) members across the country, particularly in the Klang Valley.

“This initiative aims to strengthen community security and harmony across the country, and aligns with the primary objective of the SRS - to support authorities in curbing crime and maintaining public order in local communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im emphasised that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) remains committed to providing guidance and advice to Muslims on the importance of safeguarding their faith. This aligns with the principles of MADANI Malaysia, which uphold values of respect, compassion, and collective well-being.

Aaron and Mohd Na’im urged all parties to uphold harmony and respect the cultural and religious values which have long been the foundation of Malaysia’s diverse society.

“We hope such incidents will not recur, and firm action will be taken to preserve national unity,” they said.

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing two foreigners visiting homes in the Wangsa Maju People’s Housing Project (PPR) area in an attempt to spread religion to Muslims, sparking unease among residents.

Following this, JAKIM, in a statement yesterday, urged anyone with information about the activity to immediately lodge a police report, as this would allow authorities to take action and hold those involved accountable, serving as a deterrent to others.