KUCHING: A senior executive of a local broadcasting company and a woman have been remanded for two days on suspicion of being involved in money laundering.

Magistrate Heng Yi Min granted the remand order until tomorrow against the the two individuals in their 60s following an application by the police today.

The suspects were represented by counsel Datuk Shankar Ram.

Earlier, they arrived at the Kuching Court Complex at 9.10 am, escorted by police.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the arrest of five individuals, including a senior executive of a local broadcasting company, for their suspected involvement in money laundering.

Razarudin said the four men and one woman, aged between 20 and 60, were detained at several locations, including in Penang and Sarawak.

He said the arrests were carried out by the Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Team (AMLA) of Bukit Aman under Op Ragada following intelligence gathering on suspicious transactions involving several bank accounts between 2017 and September 2024.

“Police also seized, froze, and confiscated vehicles, bank accounts, and documents, with a total value amounting to RM17,434,217.

“The modus operandi involved criminal money laundering activities through suspicious financial transactions and offences such as criminal breach of trust, tender fraud, and awarding tenders to oneself or family members,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, Section 409 of the Penal Code, Section 420 of the Penal Code, Section 403 of the Penal Code, and Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.