Senior student testifies Zara Qairina was cheerful, not a thief

KOTA KINABALU: A senior student testified at the Coroner’s Court that she did not believe the late Zara Qairina Mahathir was involved in any theft.

The 16th witness described the teenager as a cheerful and helpful person instead.

She gave her testimony on the 25th day of the inquest into Zara’s death before Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan.

Lawyer Rizwandean M. Borhan, representing Zara’s mother, told reporters the witness described Zara as a happy-go-lucky student who respected her seniors.

“She said Zara was disliked by some dormitory students who labelled her ‘Zara the troublemaker’ over theft allegations.”

“The witness firmly denied believing these accusations,” Rizwandean said after the session.

He said the witness confirmed she heard no sounds of a fall or anything unusual before the incident that night.

The witness also revealed a culture of seniors verbally abusing and scolding juniors in the dormitory.

Recalling her own harsh experiences during ‘MA’ or Mesyuarat Aras, a meeting between senior and junior students, the witness became emotional and tearful.

“As a result of MA, the witness remains deeply affected to this day and is often mocked by seniors around school.”

“She was ridiculed for being a Badar, a student known for confiscating phones, and called jibam, meaning tattletale.”

“She chose to ignore these taunts,” Rizwandean added.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Ram Singh, representing a child involved in the bullying case, shared testimony from the 17th witness, a Form One student.

The witness said she saw a scar resembling a ‘barcode’ on Zara’s arm while in the dormitory bathroom, which Zara showed her.

“She said she didn’t know why.”

“She didn’t want to ask why, but she knew what a barcode was.”

“When asked if there were many lines, she replied, ‘Yes, quite a few lines,’” Ram told reporters.

The witness also confirmed reading Zara’s diary with her permission, noting that most entries mentioned other witnesses set to testify later.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital here on July 17 after being found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory at 4 am on July 16.

The inquest will resume on Wednesday. – Bernama