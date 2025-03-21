Seremban tops illegal immigrant arrests in Negeri Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Seremban remains a key hotspot for illegal immigrants in Negeri Sembilan, with 1,655 foreigners arrested during enforcement operations last year.

State Immigration director Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said that besides Seremban, arrests were also recorded in Port Dickson (220), Kuala Pilah (124), Jempol (117), Tampin (89), Jelebu (64), and Rembau (23).

“Seremban, including Nilai, is a hotspot for illegal foreign workers due to the higher employment opportunities in this district compared to others,” he said.

“Most of them were detected working in industrial areas including Nilai 3, while in Port Dickson, these illegal foreign workers were detained around eateries, especially tom yam restaurants,“ he told reporters during the department’s breaking-of-fast with the media here last night.

He added that 874 operations were conducted last year, during which 7,746 immigrants were inspected, and 2,093 were detained for not having any valid documents.

A total of 58 employers were also detained and charged for hiring illegal foreign workers, while 197 others received warnings.

“For the first three months of this year until March 19, a total of 8,358 foreigners were screened, resulting in the detention of 393 illegal immigrants and 16 employers.

He said the department would not tolerate employers hiring illegal foreign workers and would ensure strict action, including prosecution, is taken against them.