Sessions Court finds Iswardy Morni guilty of insulting Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: An activist was found guilty by the Sessions Court today for posting inflammatory and disrespectful statements about the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on his Facebook page three years ago.

Judge Datuk M.M. Edwin Paramjothy made the ruling after concluding that the defence failed to raise a reasonable doubt on the case against Iswardy Morni, 47.

However, the court set Jan 23 next year for mitigation submissions from both parties before sentencing.

Deputy public prosecutor Iznina Hanim Hashim appeared for the prosecution, while Iswardy was represented by lawyer Faizal Rahman.

On Oct 4, the court ordered Iswardy to enter his defence after the prosecution successfully established a prima facie case against him.

Nine prosecution witnesses testified during the trial, which began on Jan 3, 2022, with Iswardy being the sole defence witness.

He was accused of posting an inciting statement on his Facebook page, Iswardy Morni Official, containing words that could potentially insult the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department at 3 pm on May 29, 2021.

He was charged under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Sedition Act 1948, which carries a fine of up to RM5,000, a maximum three-year prison sentence, or both, upon conviction.