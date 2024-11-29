Seven boys arrested for riding ‘basikal lajak’ dangerously

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested seven boys for riding modified bicycles or ‘basikal lajak’ in Lebuh Relau 4 here, causing disturbance and endangering other road users.

According to a statement on the Timur Laut district police headquarters Facebook, all the youngsters were taken to the Sungai Nibong police station for the purpose of documentation before being handed over to their respective guardians.

“Based on public complaints about a group of children riding modified bicycles in the area and causing a disturbance and endangering other road users, the Sungai Nibong police station task force conducted patrols and surveyed the location yesterday evening,” said the statement.

The police have advised parents to always monitor their children’s movements, actions and activities to ensure they do not engage in any activity that can endanger their lives or the lives of others.

Since yesterday, a video recording had gone viral showing a group of children riding modified bicycles on the road in that area during rainy weather.